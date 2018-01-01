300 runners participate in the frigid Sgt. Preston Yukon King Run

(Photo: WZZM/Jon Mills)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - It was 10 degrees this morning for the 44th annual Sergeant Preston Yukon King run.

300 runners started 2018 by embarking on the six-mile race at Muskegon State Park.

The course includes the difficult block house hill, which gets even trickier when the road is covered in ice.

The cold weather and snow made this run particularly challenging.

It's the 44th Sergeant Preston Yukon Run at Muskegon State Park. 10-degrees out, no problem for 300 runners.@wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/lpk8YMfmjY — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) January 1, 2018

"It is a resolution thing--everybody wants to start the year out right, lot of fun, this weather is normal Sgt. Preston weather," said Derek Bailey, one of the runners.

"I live in San Diego. I come in to visit family in Fremont and this is a festive way to start the new year, festive ice cold run," said William Jones.

Each year, the race raises funds to support athletic programs at North Muskegon High School.

