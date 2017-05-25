AAA: More Michiganders will travel for Memorial Day this year

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

MICHIGAN - AAA predicts more Michiganders will head out of town for the holiday weekend this year.

An estimated 1.2 million people in our state will travel 50 miles or more from home over Memorial Day weekend. That's a 2.5 percent increase from 2016.

This would be the fifth straight year of growth in Memorial Day travel in Michigan, and it would also be the second highest travel volume on record for this holiday since 2006.

