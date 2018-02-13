Ash Wednesday is on Valentine's Day, Easter on April Fools' Day

Archbishop Allen Vigneron of the Archdiocese of Detroit places ashes on Dave Guastella, 55, of Canton during Ash Wednesday service at St. Aloysius Church in Detroit on March 1, 2017. (Photo: Salwan Georges/Detroit Free Press)

Catholic couples might celebrate their love next month with smudges of ash on their foreheads.

And a prank or two could infiltrate Easter Egg hunts.

Ash Wednesday falls this year on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. And Easter is on April 1, also known as April Fools' Day.

It's a quirky calendar coincidence that hasn't happened in decades.

“I have no reason to doubt the ability of my fellow Catholics to multi-task, honoring their commitment to the church’s liturgical calendar and, if they so choose, to observe Valentine’s Day and April Fools' Day," said Ned McGrath, director of communications for the Archdiocese of Detroit.

"For the record, the last time there was a confluence of these dates — 1945 — the Detroit Tigers won a World Series. No joke. I’m just saying.”

Observed by many Christians, Ash Wednesday marks the start of the traditional season of Lent, a 40-day period that leads to Easter and has its roots in Jesus' 40 days in the wilderness. It is a period of reflection, prayer and penance.

