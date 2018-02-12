Celebrate Valentine's Day with Long Road Distillers

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Long Road Distillers is releasing a new Raspberry Liqueur with a special evening event at their location on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.
The Valentine's Day release event for the special liqueur starts at 4 p.m.
Long Road is also partnering with Mokaya to offer handcrafted chocolates to go with the new limited release spirit. You can get both a bottle of the Raspberry Liqueur and some chocolates to go!
You can check out the Facebook event by clicking here.
