Celebrate Valentine's Day with Long Road Distillers

Long Road Distillers wins Best in Show and other awards at 2016 Denver International Spirits Competition

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Long Road Distillers is releasing a new Raspberry Liqueur with a special evening event at their location on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids.

The Valentine's Day release event for the special liqueur starts at 4 p.m.

Long Road is also partnering with Mokaya to offer handcrafted chocolates to go with the new limited release spirit. You can get both a bottle of the Raspberry Liqueur and some chocolates to go!

