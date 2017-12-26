Christmas may be over, but Kwanzaa begins

Close-up of a family celebrating Kwanzaa, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Christmas may be over, but the holiday season hasn't come to close just yet -- Kwanzaa begins Tuesday night.

The week-long celebration that starts Dec. 26 honors African heritage and will be observed through New Year's Day.

In Grand Rapids, if you want to celebrate you can head over to West Michigan Jewels of Africa on Eastern Avenue. They're hosting a community celebration for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

For $10, you can enjoy a drum and dance troop, a market and culturally traditional dishes.

Visit Experience Grand Rapids for more details on the event.

