Creepy clown from 'The Haunt' scares Dan and Lauren on air

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We learned something new about Dan Harland Friday, Oct. 27. He's been afraid of clowns most of his life. And apparently Lauren Stanton doesn't like them either.

We invited our friend, the scary clown, from The Haunt in Walker to creep up behind Dan and Lauren during a segment.

There are only a few more more days left to visit The Haunt. You can find the remaining schedule below.

Friday, Oct. 27 - 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 - 7:30 to 10 p.m.

To learn more about The Haunt, visit their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV