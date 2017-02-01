Cygnus27 pairs with The Hope Network for special promotion

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're trying to find a nice place for dinner on Valentine's Day, we have a suggestion for you.

Cyngus27 in Grand Rapids offers a great menu, a panoramic view of the city, as well as a special promotion that helps people in the community.

Cygnus27 has paired up with the Hope Network Foundation to raise money for the organization. The Hope Network Foundation helps people achieve their maximum abilities and outcomes.

On every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in February, 10 percent of dinner proceeds go to the Hope Network Foundation.

Cygnus27 is located at the Amway Grand Plaza at 187 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids.

Click here for more information about Cygnus27.

(© 2017 WZZM)