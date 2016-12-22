Deputies hand out 'tickets' to holiday shoppers

Deputy Nick Knott receives a kiss from a grateful resident

JENISON, MICH. - "We just want to make the holidays a little bit more special for you."

That was the message as deputies for the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department handed out Meijer gift cards to lucky customers in Jenison Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Officers say they found the customers guilty of operating mobility scooters without licenses, recklessly driving carts, loitering in aisles and obstructing the flow shoppers and for their crimes they were "ticketed" with gift cards.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says deputies spent about an hour spreading Christmas cheer and were met with many hearty handshakes, grateful tears and even a kiss.

Deputy Eric Smith gifts a card to a young resident, Aubrey, who was shopping for a present for her brother.

