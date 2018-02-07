WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 7 closing alerts
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

Fleurology Designs shows off Valentine's Day bouquets

Locally Sourced, Crafted With Love

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 10:14 AM. EST February 07, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Their motto is "Locally Sourced, Crafted with Love," so with Valentine's Day a week away, we thought it would be fitting to invite Fleurology Designs to show off some of their bouquets.

Owner Alyssa Ferguson stopped by My West Michigan with some examples.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories