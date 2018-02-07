Fleurology Designs shows off Valentine's Day bouquets

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Their motto is "Locally Sourced, Crafted with Love," so with Valentine's Day a week away, we thought it would be fitting to invite Fleurology Designs to show off some of their bouquets.
Owner Alyssa Ferguson stopped by My West Michigan with some examples.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs