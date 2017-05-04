Ford Airport hosts cosplayers to celebrate Star Wars Day

May the 4th be with you! WZZM 13's Brent Ashcroft spent his favorite holiday at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport dressed as a Sandtrooper -- along with seven other cosplayers -- surprising flyers coming to and from Grand Rapids. (Photo: Kayla Fortney, WZZM)

WZZM 13's Brent Ashcroft spent his favorite holiday at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport dressed as a sandtrooper -- along with seven other cosplayers -- surprising flyers coming to and from Grand Rapids.

Tara Hernandez, marketing and communications director for the airport, hosted Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Governor Tarkin, a Sandtrooper and a Stormtrooper, a TIE Fighter, Darth Nihilus, and an Imperial Gunner.

The group spent the afternoon greeting guests, taking photos and causing a headache for TSA.

The Stormtrooper couldn't believe his gun wasn't allowed through -- while Darth Vader was getting impatient waiting for his extra dark black coffee from Starbucks.

Every where they turned, people of all ages couldn't wait to get their photo taken with their favorite characters.

The eight men and women in costume are all part of Great Lakes Garrison -- the Michigan chapter of the 501st Legion.

You can catch them and more of your favorites at Fifth Third Ballpark for the Whitecaps' Star Wars Night on Saturday, June 24.

Cosplayers:

Darth Nihilus - James Lowry

Darth Vader - Scott Rozema

Governor Tarkin - Dan Harig

Imperial Gunner - Jenny Savage

Kylo Ren - Kirk Matthysse

Sandtrooper - Brent Ashcroft

Stormtrooper - Jayson Dibble

TIE Pilot - Donna Gram

