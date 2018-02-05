Give your loved one a chocolate experience this Valentine's Day

Chocolate covered strawberries by Chocolates by Grimaldi. (Photo: CHOCOLATES by GRIMALDI)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Chocolate has long been a staple of Valentine's Day. Some chocolate, flowers and a card can go a long way to showing how much you care about someone.

When it comes to chocolate, the people at Chocolates by Grimaldi know what they are talking about. You don't have to limit yourself to the grocery store checkout line this year.

Give your loved one a chocolate experience!

You can mix it up with chocolate covered potato chips, or some handmade chocolates. They also offer some other fun chocolate goodies, but you don't have to stop at just giving some chocolate.

You can give the gift of a tour! The Grand Haven business hosts classes and tours at their facility.

Chocolates by Grimaldi is also offering 10% off your chocolate covered strawberries if you order them now and mention this segment. The offer is valid through Feb. 9, so call now at 616-935-7740.

