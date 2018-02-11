Group painting classes are for everyone this Valentine's Day

Meredith and Laura putting the finishing touches on their canvas painting.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You don't need a sweetheart to have some fun for Valentine's Day. If you want to do something different than your regular routine, grab a paintbrush at Brush Studio in Grand Rapids.

The company offers classes for groups, big and small, to gather and paint together. You can go as a date, with some friends, or with the family to spend some time together.

All you have to do is choose a date, register online, and then invite your group. You don't need any experience in order to have fun, and with step by step instructions, you can create beautiful art!

Regularly scheduled classes cost between $30 and $35. Brush Studio provides the 16x20 canvas, the paint, brushes, easels and aprons. You provide the talent and the clothes you wouldn't mind getting paint on.

The classes themselves are between 2 and 2.5 hours, and if you organize it with Brush Studio, you can get food catered in during the class itself. There is also beer and wine for purchase there.

You can learn more about Brush Studio and the classes they offer by following this link.

How fun is this? Brush Studio artists are joining us to help @laurahartmanwx and I create a pair of paintings during the show!Its a great activity for you and any loved one, you don’t have to be a couple! @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/NZXSqlfDx7 — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) February 11, 2018

