Halloween 2017: When to go trick-or-treating in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - It's Halloween, which means tonight, neighborhoods across West Michigan will be filled with ghost, goblins and ghouls looking to fill their baskets with treats.

Check out the list below for the trick-or-treat times in your area.

Before you head out with your superheroes, princesses or zombies -- be sure to check the latest on weather.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Allegan: 5-8 p.m.

Dorr Township: No designated time

Saugatuck: 5-8 p.m.

Plainwell: No designated time; recommended you end by 8 p.m.

BARRY COUNTY

Hastings: 5-8 p.m.

Middleville: 5-8 p.m.

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek: No designated time

IONIA COUNTY

Belding: 6-8 p.m.

Greenville: 6-8 p.m.

Ionia: 6-8 p.m.

Portland: 6-8 p.m.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo: No designated time

Portage: No designated time; contact your neighborhood association

Schoolcraft: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Vicksburg: 5-8 p.m.

KENT COUNTY

Ada: No designated time

Caledonia: No designated time

Cascade Township: No designated time

Cedar Springs: No designated time

East Grand Rapids: 6-8 p.m.

Grand Rapids: Dusk until 8 p.m.

Grandville: Unofficial; 6-8 p.m.

Kentwood: 6-8 p.m.

Lowell: 5:30-8 p.m.

Rockford: 5:30-8 p.m. within city limits; sirens will go off at start and finish

Sparta: 5:30-8 p.m.

Walker: 5-8 p.m.

Wyoming: No designated time

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale: 6-8 p.m.

Byron Township: Unofficial; 5-8 p.m.

Coopersville: 6-8 p.m.

Ferrysburg: 6-8 p.m.

Georgetown Township (Jenison): Unofficial; 6-8 p.m.

Grand Haven: 4-6 p.m. downtown; 6-8 p.m. neighborhoods

Holland: 6-8 p.m.

Hudsonville: No designated time

Spring Lake: 4-6 p.m. Business District; 6-8 p.m. neighborhoods

Zeeland: 3-5 p.m. downtown; 5-8 p.m. neighborhoods

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Fruitport Township: Unofficial; 6-8 p.m.

Montague: 6-8 p.m.

Muskegon: 6-8 p.m.

Muskegon Heights: 6-8 p.m.; there will be trunk-or-treating from 6-8 p.m. at Rowan Park.

Muskegon Township: 6-8 p.m.

North Muskegon: 6-8 p.m.

Norton Shores: 6-8 p.m.

Ravenna: 6-8 p.m.

Roosevelt Park: 5:30-7 p.m.

Whitehall: 6-8 p.m.

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Grant: 6-8 p.m.

Hesperia: 6-8 p.m.

Newaygo: 6-8 p.m.

White Cloud: 5-7 p.m.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Mattawan: 6-8 p.m.

South Haven: 4-6 p.m. at Michigan Maritime Museum

