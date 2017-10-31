Halloween 2017: When to go trick-or-treating in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN - It's Halloween, which means tonight, neighborhoods across West Michigan will be filled with ghost, goblins and ghouls looking to fill their baskets with treats.
Check out the list below for the trick-or-treat times in your area.
Before you head out with your superheroes, princesses or zombies -- be sure to check the latest on weather.
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Allegan: 5-8 p.m.
Dorr Township: No designated time
Saugatuck: 5-8 p.m.
Plainwell: No designated time; recommended you end by 8 p.m.
BARRY COUNTY
Hastings: 5-8 p.m.
Middleville: 5-8 p.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY
Battle Creek: No designated time
IONIA COUNTY
Belding: 6-8 p.m.
Greenville: 6-8 p.m.
Ionia: 6-8 p.m.
Portland: 6-8 p.m.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
Kalamazoo: No designated time
Portage: No designated time; contact your neighborhood association
Schoolcraft: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Vicksburg: 5-8 p.m.
KENT COUNTY
Ada: No designated time
Caledonia: No designated time
Cascade Township: No designated time
Cedar Springs: No designated time
East Grand Rapids: 6-8 p.m.
Grand Rapids: Dusk until 8 p.m.
Grandville: Unofficial; 6-8 p.m.
Kentwood: 6-8 p.m.
Lowell: 5:30-8 p.m.
Rockford: 5:30-8 p.m. within city limits; sirens will go off at start and finish
Sparta: 5:30-8 p.m.
Walker: 5-8 p.m.
Wyoming: No designated time
OTTAWA COUNTY
Allendale: 6-8 p.m.
Byron Township: Unofficial; 5-8 p.m.
Coopersville: 6-8 p.m.
Ferrysburg: 6-8 p.m.
Georgetown Township (Jenison): Unofficial; 6-8 p.m.
Grand Haven: 4-6 p.m. downtown; 6-8 p.m. neighborhoods
Holland: 6-8 p.m.
Hudsonville: No designated time
Spring Lake: 4-6 p.m. Business District; 6-8 p.m. neighborhoods
Zeeland: 3-5 p.m. downtown; 5-8 p.m. neighborhoods
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Fruitport Township: Unofficial; 6-8 p.m.
Montague: 6-8 p.m.
Muskegon: 6-8 p.m.
Muskegon Heights: 6-8 p.m.; there will be trunk-or-treating from 6-8 p.m. at Rowan Park.
Muskegon Township: 6-8 p.m.
North Muskegon: 6-8 p.m.
Norton Shores: 6-8 p.m.
Ravenna: 6-8 p.m.
Roosevelt Park: 5:30-7 p.m.
Whitehall: 6-8 p.m.
NEWAYGO COUNTY
Grant: 6-8 p.m.
Hesperia: 6-8 p.m.
Newaygo: 6-8 p.m.
White Cloud: 5-7 p.m.
VAN BUREN COUNTY
Mattawan: 6-8 p.m.
South Haven: 4-6 p.m. at Michigan Maritime Museum
