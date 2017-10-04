Halloween: Children's Healing Center hosts a ghostly get-together

The Children's Healing Center in Grand Rapids is throwing a Halloween bash for children and their families who can't usually participate in the spooky season festivities. (Photo: Courtesy of the CHC)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Children's Healing Center came together with Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital to throw a special group of children a spooky soirée.

The CHC developed the Halloween-themed program to provide children with compromised immune systems and their families a chance to participate in seasonal festivities they don't normally do otherwise.

Costumes were highly encouraged, the CHC says. And although there was tons of fun to be had, there were some underlying medical themes to provide learning opportunities.

Children who participated in the CHC's ghostly get-together did all kinds of fun things, like bowling a few rounds with a pumpkin, digging for medical supplies through a slime lab, and decorating each other as mummies.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

