How to get FREE stuff on Valentine's Day

We're talking crazy love, as in, "my ex was crazy and now they're gone so I get wings!"

Hooters Valentine's Day deal gives you BOGO wings--when you tear up a pic of your ex. You show up at the restaurant with a photo of your ex. They’ll then help you shred it. In return, you’ll get 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings. You can even do it virtually. You can shred the pic at home and post your picture and get your BOGO coupon to use another time!

At Qdoba, smooch someone at the register and you get a BOGO entree. In addition to the free entrée offer, Qdoba will also be donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every kissing photo shared across Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss from February 10 through 15.

Get tangled up with your sweetheart at Auntie Anne's with a BOGO butter or cinnamon pretzels.

Who else is serving up love? Krispy Kreme has heart donuts, Chick-fil-A has a heart shaped breakfast biscuit.

The Waffle House offers a candlelit dinner --with reservations (High Point Road location only) and T.G.I. Fridays 2 for $30 entrees come with a sharable dessert.

