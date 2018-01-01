Lansing-area police dept. releases 'Drunk driver ride to jail' NYE playlist

The Bath Township Police Department (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

BATH TOWNSHIP, MICH. - In an effort to keep drunken drivers off the road, one Lansing-area police department shared a few tunes they planned on playing while driving offenders to jail.

The Bath Township Police Department posted their "Drunk driver ride to jail" playlist to Facebook on Sunday. It includes the Macerena, Barbie Girl, Gangham Style, the COPS theme songs and Hansen's "mmmBOP."

Officers are kind enough to leave off any Shania Twain or Justin Bieber, the post reads. But, to deter offenders, officers were instructed to drive the 20 minute ride to the Clinton County Jail extra slow.

No word yet on whether anyone had to endure the playlist.

