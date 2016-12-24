Last minute gifts: Apothecary off Main

GRAND RAPIDS,MICH. - Not every store is open on Christmas Eve for last minute shopping, but in Grand Rapids, Apothecary off Main is. The store specializes in personal an home care items like soaps, remedies, spices, and candles.

All items sold in the store are hand crafted and made in the US. The store carries a line of men's products from Damn Handsome Grooming Company, as well as other products you may want in your home. You can check out their website here.

