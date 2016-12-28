Ludington invites Grand Rapids neighbors to watch NYE ball drop

Ball drop in downtown Ludington on New Year's Eve. (Photo: ToddandBradReed.com)

LUDINGTON, MICH. - It has become a staple in Ludington for the past eight years, and now the community is reaching out to neighbors in Grand Rapids to share in their New Year's Eve celebration.

For the first time in years, Grand Rapids will not be hosting a ball-drop during New Year's Eve, but if you travel to the lakeshore, you can watch Ludington's ball drop.

It's the region's largest New Year's Eve ball in terms of size and number of lights. With 6,000 LED lights, the ball will drop in the heart of Ludington's downtown alongside an outdoor beer garden and followed by fireworks.

The activities begin at 9 p.m., when the entertainment tent and beer garden opens up at the James Street Plaza.

Domestic and craft beer, wine and champagne are available to buy and when the clock strikes 12, the ball will drop from above the intersection of James Street and Ludington Avenue.

"We would welcome Grand Rapids residents especially those who are used to going to the local ball drop, Ludington is a great alternative," Ludington CVB spokesperson Kim Skeltis said. "The street will be blocked off to car traffic so people can just stand right in the middle of Ludington Avenue and get their best spot and be ready to watch the ball drop right above.

"It's a very charming, beautiful ball drop, it's very family friendly and it really just brings everybody right in the heart of downtown, it's very festive."

Another thing to remember for those of age who care to drink, the area mass transit authority will offer free rides until 3:30 a.m. and free towing service if you decide to use the safe ride.

