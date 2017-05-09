Mother's Day gifts for every mom

Happy Mother's Day

Mother's Day is May 13, and if you don't have a gift yet, there is still time to pick one out.

Emily Richett from Richett Media joined the WZZM 13 News at Noon to show off some of her top picks.

Lorena Canals

Washable rugs made from quality materials. They are great for moms with small kids. Each rug purchase goes to support a child going to school in India. The shop has a 15% off deal for Mother's Day.

Smart Birdy

If Mom loves fashion travel and tech there is a carry-on she'll want. It includes seven accessories, a laminated packing sheet, and 15 smart features. It's $50 of now.

A double phone charging USB battery-pack Bluetooth wireless speaker​, so you can jam while you glam Detachable wristlet clutch​ Organizational jewelry case​ Breathable laundry bag​ Heat resistant hot tool holder​

PhoneSoap

Your phone is one of the dirtiest things we have and it is constantly right by our face. A gift for Mom can sanitize her phone and eliminate all of the harmful bacteria that gathers there.

Simply plug in PhoneSoap and it uses UV light to destroy the bacteria.

