Unusual Valentine's Day gifts from Edible Arrangements

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you are someone who doesn't want to give the standard bouquet and box of chocolates to your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, you can give the standard gifts a facelift by switching them up a bit.
Edible Arrangements offers a number of Valentine's Day specials to help you give the right gift.
There are several stores in West Michigan:
-
2030 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids
- 616-855-9065
-
3989 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids
- 616-988-5715
-
4950 Wilson Avenue, Grand Rapids
- 616-532-1300
-
Pheasant Run Plaza, Muskegon
- 5851 Harvey Street
- 231-798-6000
-
6749 S Westnedge Ave Se, Portage
- 269-323-2300
