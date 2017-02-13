Unusual Valentine's Day gifts from Edible Arrangements

Edible Arrangements' Valentine's Day Berries

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you are someone who doesn't want to give the standard bouquet and box of chocolates to your sweetheart on Valentine's Day, you can give the standard gifts a facelift by switching them up a bit.

Edible Arrangements offers a number of Valentine's Day specials to help you give the right gift.

There are several stores in West Michigan:

2030 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids 616-855-9065

3989 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids 616-988-5715

4950 Wilson Avenue, Grand Rapids 616-532-1300

Pheasant Run Plaza, Muskegon 5851 Harvey Street 231-798-6000

6749 S Westnedge Ave Se, Portage 269-323-2300



