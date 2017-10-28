WATCH: Halloween pranks take over WZZM

A creepy clown friend from the Haunt came to scare Dan and Lauren on Friday morning, Oct. 27. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Weekend Morning team wanted to really get in the spirit of Halloween, so they took it upon themselves to prank some of their co-workers with hilarious results.

With the help of Jamal Spencer and Brent Ashcroft, they pranked morning show co-anchor Dan Harland and project coordinator Pattie Harmelink.

They also got Jennifer Pascua the My West Michigan anchor with some payback by photographer Ken Ritz.

On Friday, the team pranked both morning show anchors, Dan and Lauren.

© 2017 WZZM-TV