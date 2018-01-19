Brighten your home with flowers!

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After the holiday decorations are all taken down and put away, flowers are a great way to brighten up any room! They can also brighten our lives.
Our Flower Expert J Schwanke from ubloom.com shares some of his favorite tips for using flowers to brighten up our home!
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs