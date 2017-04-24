Free trees for volunteers who help with Grand Rapids 'Greening Initiative'

Volunteers pose for a photo during the 2016 tree planting event. (Photo: Fleszar, Christopher)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The city of Grand Rapids is giving away free trees to help encourage people to help make the city more green.

It's all part of the "Greening Initiative" promoted by Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. The event includes a tree planting the weekend of April 29 at Martin Luther King park.

Details of the event are below:

Saturday, April 29th.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Martin Luther King Park and neighborhood

To pick up a free tree, you must agree to:

plant the tree within City of Grand Rapids city limit

keep trees properly watered and maintained

plant your tree in the ground of your yard or community garden and not along streets or in a city park

Citizen Foresters will be on deck helping you pick out the perfect tree for your yard

Residential plantings are necessary for helping to reach our City's adopted canopy cover goal of 40 percent. Trees will be provided in containers easy to take home by car and will be 4 to 6 feet tall.

Quantities are limited- first come, first served!

For more information, click here.

