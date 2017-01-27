WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Greenthumb: Adding a touch of a green in the winter time

Steve Zaagman and Rick Vuyst tells us how you can spruce up your home by adding a hint of green during the winter.

Matt Gard, WZZM 8:35 AM. EST January 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Have you ever heard of a set-about? Our Greenthumb Rick Vuyst says that's a plant you just have around in your home, that makes you happy during the winter time.

In this week's Greenthumb, Rick and Steve Zaagman talked about some ideas for which plants you can make a part of your life.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories