Greenthumb: Bringing your plants inside for the winter

Plant pot displayed in the window, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With each passing day, we creep closer and closer to winter -- meaning it may be time to start bringing in some of your plants from outside.

But before you do, there are some things to keep in mind -- like over-watering and pesky insects. In this week's Greenthumb segment, expert Rick Vuyst and Steve Zaagman share some tips on moving your plants inside.

You can get more advice from Rick Vuyst on the radio on Saturday mornings. His show airs from 9 to 11 a.m. on WOOD Radio 1300 and 106.9 FM.

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV