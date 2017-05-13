Greenthumb: Escape to the tropics without leaving the deck

Close-up of a hibiscus flower (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This week's Greenthumb is all about unique plants that make you think of tropical vacations.

Steve Zaagman and our Greenthumb Exerpt Rick Vuyst show us how we can get away, without having to leave the deck.

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV