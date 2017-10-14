WZZM
Greenthumb: Fall is the best time to plant trees

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 9:05 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You might think spring is the best time to plant -- and for some varieties, it is. But when it comes to trees, fall is the best time. Expert Rick Vuyst explains in this week's Greenthumb segment. 

You can get more advice from Rick Vuyst on the radio on Saturday mornings. His show airs from 9 to 11 a.m. on WOOD Radio 1300 and 106.9 FM.

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday. 

