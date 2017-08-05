Greenthumb: Gardening for enjoyment

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - While it's hard work, gardening is also supposed to be relaxing and fun.

Rick Vuyst and Steve Zaagman introduce us to someone having fun with her landscaping in this week's Greenthumb.

Watch the segment to see how this passionate gardener infuses her love for water features into her landscaping.

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday. ►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV