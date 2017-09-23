Greenthumb: Plant-based artwork

'Seeds of Change' ArtPrize entry by Ben Graham (Photo: Courtesy of Ben Graham / ArtPrize)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ArtPrize Nine has taken over Grand Rapids, giving artists an outlet to express themselves -- and the same goes for gardeners.

In this week's Greenthumb, Steve Zaagman and Greenthumb Expert Rick Vuyst explore plant-based works of art.

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV