Greenthumb: Plant-based artwork

April Stevens , WZZM 9:10 AM. EDT September 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - ArtPrize Nine has taken over Grand Rapids, giving artists an outlet to express themselves -- and the same goes for gardeners.

In this week's Greenthumb,  Steve Zaagman and Greenthumb Expert Rick Vuyst explore plant-based works of art. 

