Greenthumb: Reseeding the lawn

Mowing Lawn

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're noticing some bare patches in your lawn, now is the time to think about re-seeding.

Our Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst and Steve Zaagman explains why August-October is the best time to reseed. They also discuss the different kinds of options available.

