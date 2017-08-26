WZZM
Close

Greenthumb: Reseeding the Lawn

Greenthumb: Reseeding the lawn

Rhonda Ross, WZZM 7:59 AM. EDT August 26, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're noticing some bare patches in your lawn, now is the time to think about re-seeding.

Our Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst and Steve Zaagman explains why August-October is the best time to reseed. They also discuss the different kinds of options available. 

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories