Greenthumb: The 'mums' of the flowerbed

Purple chrysanthemums, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Chrysanthemums -- or "mums" for short -- come in a wide range of shapes and colors, making them the perfect addition to any garden.

Our Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst is joined by Steve Zaagman to share the chrysanthemum's vibrant history in this week's Greenthumb.

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV