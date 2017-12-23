Greenthumb: Tips on growing plants inside

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - While it made it cold and a little snowy outside, don't let that stop you from growing.
Steve Zaagman and and our Greenthumb expert Rick Vuyst share some new terminology, and tips, for growing beautiful plants inside your home.
You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs