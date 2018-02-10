WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Roses: The most romantic of Valentine's Day flowers

Greenthumb: Roses for Valentine's Day

April Stevens , WZZM 7:41 AM. EST February 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Valentine's Day is just a few days way and one very classic way to show your love and appreciation for another is with a beautiful arrangement of roses. 

Steve Zaagman and Greenthumb expert, Rick Vuyst, share a little history as to how roses because the national symbol of love. 

You can catch Greenthumb segments on WZZM 13 Morning News every Saturday. 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories