Home owners get ideas, inspiration at Remodeling and New Homes Show

Hands framing custom kitchen design, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's that time to begin planning home improvement projects for the new year.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show is kicking off in time to help you get started. The event, at DeVos Place, features seminars and exhibits on home improvement.

Senior Show Manager, Carolyn Alt, says it doesn't matter if someone is looking for inspiration, ideas or contacts -- they will find plenty of it at this year's event.

"We have over 200 exhibitors. The workshops and seminar series for shows like this are always a big hit," she said. "We have speakers talking about the Top Ten New Home Products. Leah Bolden of 'See Jane Drill' will be here. You can get hands-on training in ceramic tiling, plumbing, electrical work, and drywall repair from the experts at Home Repair Services. That's part of the show's DIY Homeowner Series.

"You can stroll through the show's idea house, including nine completely finished rooms put together by the area's best designers."

Alt says this is the best time of year to begin planning home improvement projects. That is especially so this year.

"We've been hearing a lot lately how contractors are going to be very booked in 2017. January is the best time to meet with builders, contractors and remodelers to eliminate the wait," said Alt.

The show begins Jan. 6 at noon and runs through Jan. 8 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

Discount adult admission coupons are available online and at participating Wendy's locations.

Dates & times

Friday, Jan. 6 Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission

Single day adults: $9

All show pass: $16

Children (6-14): $4

5 & under: Free

For more information, call 1-800-328-6550 or visit www.BuildRemodelGR.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)