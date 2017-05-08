WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 20 weather alerts
Close

#MakeoverMonday: Organizing your purses & handbags

Makeover Monday: Organizing your purses

Jennifer Pascua, WZZM 12:47 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Every other Monday, is #MakeoverMonday! It's a time to help you live the best life possible.

Kimberly Armstrong, founder of Life Organized by Design, stopped by the WZZM 13 News at Noon with some tips when it comes to keeping your purses or bags from getting too messy.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV

WZZM

#MakeoverMonday: Refreshing your rental, part 2

WZZM

#MakeoverMonday: Life Organized by Design suggests ways to refresh your rental

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories