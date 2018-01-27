Orchid Show at Meijer Gardens ends this weekend

Orchids (Photo: take five)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Orchids are an exquisite flower and this weekend the Grand Room at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is filled with them.

From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, you can enjoy the beautiful displays.

Here's a look at a schedule for the free 30 minute talks being offered on Sunday, according to their website:

Sunday, January 28

1pm - Orchids from Japan: Discover a variety of lovely, petite orchids native to Japan, many with variegated foliage and fragrant flowers. Many of these will be available for purchase during the show.

2pm - Best Orchids for Beginners: Discover which orchids are the easiest to grow and which ones will bloom for weeks or even months at a time.

3pm - Orchid Repotting Demonstration: Learn why and when to repot orchids and then watch how it is done.

You can also purchase orchids, as well as hard-to-find orchid growing supplies from vendors. Click here for more information about the show.

Horticulture Manager Wendy Pektunus will join the weekend morning news Sunday to talk more about the show and show off some of the incredible flowers that are on display. Tune in to WZZM 13 to see.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV