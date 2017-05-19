Home Run! Team manager bats for Byron Center Christian

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - The team manager at Zeeland Christian stole the show at the team's baseball game this week

Jack Schrauger has down syndrome and he was given the chance to have the first at-bat in a recent game at Byron Center Christian.

He made contact and though the ball went foul, the players from Byron Center made sure Jack had a successful trip around the bases.

With his teammates cheering him on, he raced all the way home and slid in safely with a classic head first slide.

Byron Center Christian later signed a ball and presented to Jack after the following inning.



►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV