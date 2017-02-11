Not looking for love: Marriage overlooked by men, regardless of benefits

Bride placing wedding band on groom, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

According to a research brief published in Institute of Family Studies, many American men view marriage as a "ball and chain" weighing them down -- completely overlooking the benefits of marriage: more money, better sex life and significantly better physical and mental health.

A news release from Science Daily says University of Utah researchers Nicholas H. Wolfinger and W. Bradford Wilcox have found that the marriage rate in the U.S. continues to decline. Also, the view that marriage entails a "lack of freedom" is becoming more entrenched, particularly among younger men -- which can be seen in the recent rise of the Men Going Their Own Way movement.

Wolfinger and Wilcox say that more education is needed to ensure young people "know the truth about marriage."

The Pew Research Center reported in 2014 that the share of American adults who have never been married is at a record high of 20-percent, particularly among young adults.

Trends in marriage by race/ethnicity, adults aged 2-54. (Photo: Nick Wolfinger)

But research shows there is a "marriage premium" for men that includes:

Higher earnings, more assets and more job stability. Married men make about $16,00 more than single peers with otherwise similar backgrounds.

According to data collected from the National Health and Social Life Survey, married men also have better sex lives compared to both single and cohabiting men. The survey reports 51-percent of men were "extremely emotionally satisfied with sex," compared to the 39-percent of cohabiting men and 36-percent single men.

Men who get and stay married live almost 10 years longer that unmarried peers. Also, the survey reports that young married men are happier: 43-percent of married men report they are "very happy" with life compared to 24-percent of cohabiting men and 20-percent of single men.

"Marriage is broadly beneficial to men and women alike, and many of these benefits appear to be causal," Wolfinger said.

"In other words, they're a direct benefit of marriage itself, and not simply a benefit of the fact that happier, healthier, and wealthier men are more likely to get married in the first place."

