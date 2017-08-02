GRPD: Doing what they do

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Barn for Equine Learning welcomes first full-size…Aug. 2, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
-
Police searching for suspect in robbery spreeAug. 2, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
Teacher waives hearing on felony charges in WyomingAug. 2, 2017, 5:36 p.m.