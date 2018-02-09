One Good Thing: 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

The book program encourages kids to read early and often.

ZEELAND, MICH - Despite all the technology we have today, I still say reading is the best form of entertainment we have. And a nation-wide program is being utilized locally to push kids to read early and often.

The One Thousand Books Before Kindergarten program launched last May. You'll find it a lot of local libraries. At the Howard Miller Public Library in Zeeland, they give the kids a folder and their first reading log, which includes their first 100 books.

They turn in the log after every 100 books completed. Then, at 1,000, they get a free book, a certificate and a sticker. It's great for the kids and an encouragement for Mom and Dad to keep reading to a with them.

Jessica at Howard Miller says they have 113 kids signed up. "Not bad for our little library," she says. Not bad at all. The One Thousand Books Before Kindergarten -- and the local libraries participating in it -- get today's One Good Thing.

