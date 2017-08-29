One Good Thing: A Friendship Hug

Raymond Stralko. Picture courtesy his daughter, Jacie Duca.

NORTON SHORES, MICH - Last month, Jacie Duca lost her old father, Raymond Stralko—who would have been 95 years old on Aug. 29. When she got the news, she and her husband went where they do most mornings—to the McDonald's on Norton Avenue in Muskegon.

She just needed a cup of coffee as she started to process things. Jacie said the girls at the counter realized she'd be crying. They asked what was wrong, and passed along their sympathies. But, on her way out the door, Jacie said a man who was sweeping the floor approached her and asked, "Could I just give you a friendship hug?"

I'm quoting Jacie now... "As tears filled my eyes yet again, I embraced him and thanked him for being such a kind soul."

Jacie learned later on, that man's name is Darwin Johnson. So, Darwin...for offering simple hug to a stranger in pain, you get today's One Good Thing.

And, don't minimize a hug's power, folks. Try going a week without one, and you'll find out just how important they are.

