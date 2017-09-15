One Good Thing: A Memory Bear

Brenda VanderWege had this Memory Bear made from materials of her late husband's clothing. She had it made for her soon-to-be-born granddaugther, so her "Poppy" will always be near.

HOLLAND, MICH - Today's One Good Thing is an example of one good thing leading to another. And, it's kind of personal to me. You may know by now, my wife and I are expecting our first child--a daughter--in the next 3 weeks. Now, my wife lost her mother years ago to breast cancer. Her mom was 30. My wife was 12.

And recently, a friend made us this bear. The material is made from clothing of my wife's late mother. Obviously, this means a great deal to us. My wife said it's nice to know we have something that literally touched her mom, that will now touch our daughter.

Now, I need to tell you about someone else.

Last year - my very first televised "One Good Thing" was about Brenda Vanderwege. She lives in Holland and built a Little Free Library, in part to honor her late husband, Jeff, who passed in 2012 from Multiple Myloma.

Flash forward to today. This morning, I got a Facebook message from Brenda. She told me her daughter is expecting her first grandchild in November. Brenda wanted to do something that would remind them all about Jeff. You can see where I'm going with this.

This is the 'Memory Bear' Brenda had made for her daughter Briana and her on-the-way granddaughter, Adeline. It's made from one of Jeff's old shirts. Brenda said, "Now, baby Adeline will always have a piece of her Poppy near."

Yes she will. All my best to your and your family, Brenda. One Good Thing to you and to our friend, Shari for making our bear from my late mother-in-law's clothes. Good stuff, guys.

