One Good Thing: Animal shelter wants to throw local girl a party

The animal shelter in Fremont is hosting a birthday party for a young girl who wants people to get the animals presents, instead of giving them to her.

FREMONT, MICH - An update to a story about a local girl who wanted her upcoming birthday presents to go to an animal shelter -- that animal shelter saw the story and will be returning the kindness.

Makaila Smith's seventh birthday is coming up soon, and she put the world out that instead of presents for herself -- she'd like people to buy her items that she can donate to the Bellwether Harbor Animal Shelter in Fremont, Mich.

Bellwether has seen her kindness and offered to host a special birthday party for Makaila on Feb. 24 -- so they've got plenty of time to plan.

Makaila is asking for dog and cat food, toys and treats -- anything the animals may need because, as she put it "the animals at the shelter are sad because they don't have families."

If you'd like to donate to Bellwether Harbor for Makaila's birthday, you can call Bellwether at 231-924-9230. Their address is 7645 W 48th St. in Fremont. Heather's number is 231-215-2166. Her email is heatherstonerp@yahoo.com

