One Good Thing: Back to school made a little easier

FREMONT, MICH. - This Tuesday, True North Community Services got together with 1100 at-risk kids in Newaygo County. They call it "Tools for School." And, boy, was it ever!

These kids got a ton of stuff: Backpacks filled with supplies, shoes, haircuts, and even health screenings -- anything you can think a child may need to start the school year off on the right foot, they got.

Alison Clark, who represents True North Community Services, calls it a 'community collaboration, coordinated by True North, to help families in need.'

If you did not know, True North does a lot; they help people with heating their homes, keeping their homes, food, help others attain an education.

So, for helping well more than a thousand kids prepare for the rigors of next school year, True North Community Services gets today's One Good Thing.

