One Good Thing: Bob and Cody

The two struck up a friendship when Bob would drive by in his Republica Services garbage truck. Cody is a fan of big trucks.

JENISON, MICH - Renee Veltema of Harbor House Ministries in Jenison wrote to tell me about Cody and Bob. Cody attends the Ottawa County center for people with physical and cognitive impairments on weekdays. And he loves big trucks.

A few months ago, Bob came driving by in his Republic Services garbage truck. Cody was enamored with the truck, so Bob took time to say 'hi.' During another stop, Bob brought Cody a few gifts from Republic Services, like a hat and sweatshirt.

Now, it's a routine. Whenever Bob sees Cody at Harbor House, he takes time to spend a few moments with his new friend.

Renee writes, "You cannot imagine the joy this brought to Cody. This is going above and beyond for sure." It sure is, Renee. Bob and Cody get today's One Good Thing.

