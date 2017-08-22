One Good Thing: Celebrating Bone Marrow donations

Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukemia. For many, their only hope for a cure is a bone marrow transplant. Make today the day you save lives through bone marrow donation. (Photo: Be The Match)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Jack Zbiegien was honored at the 14th Annual Fore for Life golf fundraiser the Michigan Blood Be The Match Registry. All proceeds go toward recruiting and utilizing bone marrow donors.

He shared his cancer journey at the event, held at the Thousand Oaks Golf Club in Grand Rapids on Monday, Aug. 21.

Also at that event, Mike "Jacko" Jacques was honored as a bone marrow donor.

WZZM 13's Nick LaFave - himself an advocate for bone marrow registration and donation - was host for the event for a third straight year. You can see his introduction to the event here.

