One Good Thing: Christopher Bean

HOWARD CITY, MICH - Now that we're well into November, it's starting to get cold outside in West Michigan. Especially at night. And one young man has taken it upon himself to make sure as many homeless people stay as warm as they can.

Last year, Christopher Bean organized a pillow and blanket drive. Then, on Black Friday--when other people were shopping--he was giving. He was walking around Grand Rapids, handing out the pillows and blankets to people who were cold.

Christopher's mom says his desire to help has only grown this year, because he's doing it again. And in addition to the pillows and blankets, the Tri-County Middle Schooler is collecting socks. Something a lot of people were asking him if he had last November. He didn't. So, he's making sure he does this year. And, he's going to make sack lunches to hand out.

Christopher and his family are holding a collection drive for any donations you'd like to drop-off on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in Howard City. They'll be at 608 North White Street. Christopher and his mother are asking you to help local homeless stay warm this winter.

Very easy to see why young Christopher gets today's One Good Thing. Keep doing what you do, young man. We need more like you.

