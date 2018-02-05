One Good Thing: Closet of Hope

Kentwood Community Church runs the Closet of Hope. It provides clothes and other resources for families that welcome foster children into their homes.

WYOMING, MICH - Oftentimes I find these One Good Things are people helping other people who are doing good things. And today is a really good example of that.

The Kentwood Community Church in Wyoming runs the Closet of Hope. They provide resources -- like clothing -- for adoptive and foster families who have urgent and ongoing needs. And it's free. It's entirely volunteer-run. They're opening two days a week, by appointment. And although it's small, they tell me it's growing. Because, let's face it - the need isn't going away anytime soon.

Their mission -- as they put it -- is to support, encourage and equip foster families as they continue to do the great work they're doing for children in foster care.

And that's not all they do. Get this -- they provide meals for families who have just accepted new fosters into their home. Like I said earlier. Doing good things for people are, themselves, helping others.

The Kentwood Community Church's Closet of Hope gets today's One Good Thing.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live -- email me at OneGoodThing@WZZM13.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV