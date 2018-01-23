One Good Thing: Embrace Books

The Muskegon non-profit gives away books for free.

MUSKEGON, MICH - In and of itself, a book is a good thing. A good book can brighten your day, open your mind and educate, and it can do them all -- and more -- at one time. Today's One Good Thing is about someone who is giving away those gifts for free.

Taleah Greve began Embrace Books about three years ago. I can't confirm this next part, but according to her nominator, it's only the second free book exchange in the country.

They say Taleah has always had a vision to give books away in the Muskegon area, and with some help, she's doing just that.

A neighborhood church gave her the space. Untold numbers of people donated books, and she has several volunteers who help staff the shop and organize the books.

Both the number of visitors and books continue to increase. During a four hour span just before Christmas, they had some 170 people in. And, the church now gives her seven rooms out of which to work. They're open twice a month for four hours. But, that might be increasing, too.

For literally giving the gift of reading, Taleah Greve and Embrace Books gets today's One Good Thing. If you want to learn more, go to their Facebook page.

