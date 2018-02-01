One Good Thing: Every 12th

The Jericho Road Church in Muskegon runs the 'Every 12th' program.

MUSKEGON, MICH - At Jericho Road Church in Muskegon, they have something they call, Every 12th. Every 12th Sunday - four times a year - they cancel Sunday services, and go out to good work in their community. More than 150 people spread out at different projects, often assisting local non-profits.

Just a sample of what they do: They rehab houses and turn them over to low-income families. They operate three transitional living homes, and do upkeep there. They assist people and families with chronic illnesses. Recently, a woman and her two teenage boys were living in a home without a toilet. The church took care of that for them.

Kids get involved, too. Oftentimes they go to Seminole Shores Assisted Living where they sing, do crafts, and just spend time with the residents.

They're lead pastor, Jim Zatko, says they're known as 'the church that helps people. Isn't that what they should all be, Jim? Jericho Road Church and their "Every 12th" program gets today's One Good Thing.

